India reports 13,086 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :India reported 13,086 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 43,531,650, data released by the country's Federal health ministry showed on Tuesday.

Besides, 19 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 525,242.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 114,475. Last week the number of active cases in the country crossed the 100,000-mark after nearly four months.

So far 42,891,933 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.