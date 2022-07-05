UrduPoint.com

India Reports 13,086 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

India reports 13,086 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :India reported 13,086 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 43,531,650, data released by the country's Federal health ministry showed on Tuesday.

Besides, 19 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 525,242.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 114,475. Last week the number of active cases in the country crossed the 100,000-mark after nearly four months.

So far 42,891,933 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

4 minutes ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

28 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

1 hour ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

2 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

2 hours ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.