UrduPoint.com

India Reports 1,334 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

India reports 1,334 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) --:India reported 1,334 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 44,644,076 in the country, according to the Federal health ministry's data released on Monday morning.

The cases reported on Monday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Sunday (1,994).

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload stands at 23,193. The country logged 16 related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 528,977 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,091,906 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,557 were newly discharged.

According to the health ministry, until Monday morning,

Related Topics

India Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

53 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.