India reports 1,334 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) --:India reported 1,334 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 44,644,076 in the country, according to the Federal health ministry's data released on Monday morning.

The cases reported on Monday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Sunday (1,994).

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload stands at 23,193. The country logged 16 related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 528,977 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,091,906 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,557 were newly discharged.

