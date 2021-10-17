UrduPoint.com

India Reports 14,146 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 03:40 PM

India reports 14,146 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,067,719 on Sunday, as 14,146 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

The number of new infections registered in the past 24 hours was the lowest in 229 days, added the federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 144 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 452,124.

There are still 195,846 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 5,786 during the period.

A total of 33,419,749 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 19,788 new recoveries.

