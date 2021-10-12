India reports 14,313 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,985,920 on Tuesday as 14,313 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

The number of new cases recorded in a day was the lowest in the past 224 days, said a statement by the health ministry.

Besides, as many as 181 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 450,782.

Most of the deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst COVID-affected state in India, followed by 36 deaths in the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

There are still 214,900 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a decline of 12,447 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,320,057 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 26,579 were discharged during the past 24 hours