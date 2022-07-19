India reports 15,528 new COVID-19 cases, with 25 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload remained below 20,000 for the second straight day on Tuesday, days after showing an upward trend, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Tuesday morning, 15,528 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,37,83,062 in the country.

The cases reported on Tuesday mark a decrease in comparison to Monday's caseload of 16,935.

With this, India's active caseload currently stands at 143,654.

The country also logged 25 related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 525,785 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the decrease in cases, the daily positivity rate has come down to 3.32 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 4.57 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said 43,113,623 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 16,113 were discharged during the past 24 hours.