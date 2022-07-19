UrduPoint.com

India Reports 15,528 New COVID-19 Cases, With 25 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

India reports 15,528 new COVID-19 cases, with 25 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload remained below 20,000 for the second straight day on Tuesday, days after showing an upward trend, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Tuesday morning, 15,528 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,37,83,062 in the country.

The cases reported on Tuesday mark a decrease in comparison to Monday's caseload of 16,935.

With this, India's active caseload currently stands at 143,654.

The country also logged 25 related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 525,785 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the decrease in cases, the daily positivity rate has come down to 3.32 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 4.57 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said 43,113,623 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 16,113 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

9 minutes ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

12 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.