India Reports 15,906 New COVID-19 Cases

Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

NEW DELHI, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,175,468 on Sunday, as 15,906 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 561 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 454,269.

Most of deaths, 464, were reported from the southern state of Kerala. "More than 70 percent cases (deaths) due to comorbidities," said the data released by the health ministry.

There are still 172,594 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a decline of 1,134 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,548,605 people have been successfully cured

