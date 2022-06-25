UrduPoint.com

India Reports 15,940 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

India reports 15,940 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Some 15,940 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to 43,378,234, the data released by the health ministry showed on Saturday.

Besides, 20 deaths were recorded due to the pandemic since Friday morning, bringing the death toll to 524,974.

The latest daily positivity rate in India stood at 4.39 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 3.30 percent, according to the health ministry.

Presently, there are 91,779 active COVID-19 cases registered in the South Asian country, an increase of 3,495 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,761,481 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 12,425 newly recorded recoveries.

Related Topics

India From Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

25 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

2 hours ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.