India reports 15,940 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Some 15,940 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to 43,378,234, the data released by the health ministry showed on Saturday.

Besides, 20 deaths were recorded due to the pandemic since Friday morning, bringing the death toll to 524,974.

The latest daily positivity rate in India stood at 4.39 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 3.30 percent, according to the health ministry.

Presently, there are 91,779 active COVID-19 cases registered in the South Asian country, an increase of 3,495 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,761,481 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 12,425 newly recorded recoveries.