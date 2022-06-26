UrduPoint.com

India Reports 15940 New COVID Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 12:30 PM

India reports 15940 new COVID cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) ::Some 15,940 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to 43,378,234, the data released by the health ministry showed on Sunday.

Besides, 20 deaths were recorded due to the pandemic since Friday morning, bringing the death toll to 524,974.

The latest daily positivity rate in India stood at 4.39 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 3.30 percent, according to the health ministry.

Presently, there are 91,779 active COVID-19 cases registered in the South Asian country, an increase of 3,495 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,761,481 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 12,425 newly recorded recoveries.

Related Topics

India Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

3 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

12 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

12 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.