UrduPoint.com

India Reports 16,047 New Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) --:India recorded 16,047 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 44,190,697, according to data from the country's health ministry.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 128,261.

The country logged 54 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 526,826 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said that so far 43,535,610 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the country. Following the detection of cases with new sub-variants of the COVID-19 virus, the Indian government has focused its anti-pandemic efforts on

