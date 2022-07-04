UrduPoint.com

India Reports 16,135 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

NEW DELHI,July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :India recorded 16,135 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,518,564, showed the data released by the country's Federal health ministry on Monday.

A total of 332,978 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the South Asian country in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Besides, 24 new deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the death toll to 525,223.

The number of active cases in India rose to 113,864 including 2,153 new active cases recorded in the past 24 hours. Last week the number of active cases in the country crossed the 100,000-mark.

India's latest daily positivity rate stood at 4.85 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.74 percent, said the federal health ministry.

