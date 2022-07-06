India reports 16,159 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:India reported as many as 16,159 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,547,809, showed the data released by the country's Federal health ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 454,465 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, added the ministry.

Besides, 28 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 525,270.

The number of active cases in India rose to 115,212 with a rise of 737 active cases during the past 24 hours. Last week, the number of active cases had crossed the 100,000-mark after nearly four months.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in the country stood at 3.56 percent, while the weekly positivity rate had been 3.84 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.