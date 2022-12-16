India reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death reported

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :India's Federal health ministry Friday said no COVID-19-related death has been reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

On Friday morning, 162 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

According to data released by the government, the active caseload stands at 3,691, and the overall death toll remains at 530,663 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ministry said so far 44,141,255 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 908 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the health ministry said Friday.