India reports 16,299 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased to 16,299 on Thursday, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 16,299 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,206,996 in the country.

The cases reported on Thursday mark an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of 16,047 on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 125,076.

The country also logged 53 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,879 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 4.58 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.85 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,555,041 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 19,431 were discharged during the past 24 hours.