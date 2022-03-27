India reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,018,032 on Saturday, as 1,660 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 4,100 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 520,855. This sudden rise in the number of deaths in the country was because "4,005 deaths were reconciled by Maharashtra," said a senior official at the federal health ministry.

There are still 16,741 active COVID-19 cases in the country even as there was a fall of 4,789 active cases during the past 24 hours.