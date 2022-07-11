India reports 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :India reported 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants, taking the total tally to 43,639,329, the data released by the country's Federal health ministry showed Monday.

With this, the number of active cases in the country rose to 130,713.

According to the ministry, 26 new COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, which has pushed the overall death toll to 525,454 in the country.

Health officials warn that Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 may fuel a new COVID-19 infection surge.