UrduPoint.com

India Reports 17,073 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) --:A total of 17,073 new COVID-19 cases were recorded during the past 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to 43,407,046, data released by the Health Ministry showed on Monday.

Besides, as many as 21 deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic since Sunday morning took the country's total death toll to 525,020.

The daily positivity rate in India stood at 5.62 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 3.39 percent, according to the ministry.

Presently, there are still 94,420 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 1,844 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,787,606 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 15,208 were discharged during the past 24 hours in India.

