India reports 17,135 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI,Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :India reported 17,135 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,067,144 in the country, according to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's new cases marked an increase after showing a declining trend in the new cases for two straight days.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 137,057.

The country also logged 47 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,477 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.69 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.67 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,403,610 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 19,823 discharged during the past 24 hours.