India reports 18,132 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,971,607 on Monday, as 18,132 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

The number of new cases recorded in a day are the lowest in the past 215 days, said a statement by the federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 193 deaths from the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 450,782.

Most number of the deaths, 85, were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst COVID-affected state in India.

It was followed by 28 deaths in southwestern state of Maharashtra.

There are still 227,347 active COVID-19 cases in the country as it recorded a decline of 3,624 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,293,478 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of whom 21,563 were discharged during the past 24 hours.