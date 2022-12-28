India reports 188 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :India reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the active caseload standing at 3,468.

No COVID-19-related death has been reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

According to data released on Wednesday by the Federal health ministry, a total of 44,143,483 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far over 910 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, including 134,995 tests on Tuesday, showed the ministry's data.