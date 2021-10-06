UrduPoint.com

India Reports 18,833 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,871,881 on Wednesday, as 18,833 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 278 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 449,538.

A total of 151 deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala, the most affected state in India.

Currently there are 246,687 active cases in the country with a decrease of 6,215 during the period.

"The active cases account for less than 1 percent of total cases, currently at 0.73 percent, which is the lowest since March 2020," the health ministry said in a statement.

