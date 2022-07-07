India reports 18,930 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :India reported 18,930 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,566,739, showed the data released by the country's Federal health ministry on Thursday.

A total of 438,005 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, added the ministry.

Besides, 35 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 525,305.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 119,457 with a rise of 4,245 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the highest single-day jump in the number of active cases in the past couple of months.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases has risen consistently over the past several weeks. Last week the number of active cases in the country had crossed the 100,000-mark after nearly four months.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in India stood at 4.32 percent, while the weekly positivity rate had been 3.86 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

So far 42,921,977 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 14,650 were discharged during the past 24 hours.