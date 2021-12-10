UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2 More Cases Of Omicron, 25 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

India reports 2 more cases of Omicron, 25 in total

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:India Friday reported two more COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country's case tally of the new variant to 25, officials said.

The two cases have been reported in the Jamnagar district of the western state of Gujarat, who were both contacts of a previously confirmed Omicron case detected in the state last week.

Currently, Gujarat has reported three Omicron cases.

"All three are stable, asymptomatic and in hospital," officials at the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) told the media.

Meanwhile, India's Federal health ministry on Friday said that none of the 25 reported cases of Omicron have reported severe symptoms.

