India reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) --:India reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the active caseload standing at 3,767.

The South Asian country also logged five deaths related to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 530,663 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data released Thursday by the Federal health ministry, a total of 44,141,017 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.