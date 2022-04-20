UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,067 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,047,594 on Wednesday, as 2,067 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 40 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 522,006.

Currently there are 12,340 active cases in the country, with an increase of 480 during the cited period. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past two-and-a-half months, but has started increasing over the past couple of days.

So far 42,513,248 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 1,547 new recoveries.

