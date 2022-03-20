UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,075 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,006,080 on Saturday as 2,075 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 71 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 516,352.

There are still 27,802 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 1,379 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 54th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,461,926 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 3,383 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

