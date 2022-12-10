UrduPoint.com

India Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

India reports 210 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :India reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the active caseload standing at 4,047.

The South Asian country also logged one COVID-19-related death during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 530,654 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data released Saturday by the Federal health ministry, a total of 44,139,948 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 908 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country, including 133,173 tests on Friday, showed the ministry's data.

Related Topics

India From Asia Million

Recent Stories

CDA seals Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad

CDA seals Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad

22 seconds ago
 Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional ta ..

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional talks with opposition

34 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.