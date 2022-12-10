India reports 210 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :India reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the active caseload standing at 4,047.

The South Asian country also logged one COVID-19-related death during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 530,654 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data released Saturday by the Federal health ministry, a total of 44,139,948 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 908 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country, including 133,173 tests on Friday, showed the ministry's data.