India Reports 2,112 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 2,112 on Saturday, officials said.

According to health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,640,748 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 24,043.

The country also logged four COVID-19 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,957 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.01 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,087,748 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,102 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country reached 2,195,388,326 doses on Saturday morning.

