UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,139 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

India reports 2,139 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload Wednesday increased to 2,139, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,618,533 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,292.

The country also logged 13 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,835, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.81 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,063,406 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,208 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing shor ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing short duration crops

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

18 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-electio ..

JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-election as per schedule

18 minutes ago
 Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds t ..

Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in flood-hit areas: ..

20 minutes ago
 AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

20 minutes ago
 Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to clim ..

Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.