India reports 2,139 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:India's daily COVID-19 caseload Wednesday increased to 2,139, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,618,533 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,292.

The country also logged 13 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,835, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.81 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,063,406 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,208 were discharged during the past 24 hours.