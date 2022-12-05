India reports 226 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :India reported 226 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the same tally recorded as the previous day, showed data released by the health ministry.

According to the data, the active caseload currently stands at 4,434 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged two more COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 530,630 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a total of 44,138,554 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India