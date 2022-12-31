(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) --:India reports 226 new COVID-19 cases -- India reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the active caseload standing at 3,653.

The South Asian country also logged three more deaths related to COVID-19, taking the overall death toll to 530,702 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data released on Saturday by the Federal health ministry, a total of 44,144,029 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 910 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, including 187,983 tests on Friday, showed the ministry's data