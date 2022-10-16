India reports 2,401 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday decreased to 2,401, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 2,401 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,628,828 in the country.

With the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,625.

The country also logged 21 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,895 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.04 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,073,308 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,373 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, until Sunday morning, 2,193,218,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

A cumulative total of 898,588,817 samples have been tested up to Oct. 15, the health ministry said Sunday. Out of these, 231,622 tests were conducted on Saturday alone.

At present, the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.

Health experts say COVID-19 is a cyclical disease and will come in waves.