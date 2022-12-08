India reports 241 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :India reported 241 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the active caseload standing at 4,244.

The South Asian country also logged nine deaths related to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 530,647 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data released Thursday by the Federal health ministry, a total of 44,139,299 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 907 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country, including 142,777 tests on Wednesday, showed the ministry's data.