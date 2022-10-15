UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,430 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 12:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday decreased to 2,430 from 2,678 of the previous day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the total tally to 4,46,26,427 in the country.

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,618.

The country also logged 17 more related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 528,874 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,070,935 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

