UrduPoint.com

India Reports 24,354 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:10 PM

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,791,061 Saturday morning as 24,354 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry's data showed.

Besides this, 234 related deaths have taken place during the past 24 hours, which took the total death toll to 448,573.

Majority of the new cases, 13,834 infections and 95 related deaths, were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

According to the ministry, there are still 273,889 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

So far 33,068,599 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 25,455 were discharged during the past 24 hours

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavi ..

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.