India reports 249 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Friday increased to 249, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 249 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, and the active caseload stands at 4,228.

The country also logged six related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,653 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,139,558 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 908 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the health ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry update, 141,067 tests were conducted on Thursday alone and a cumulative total of 908,092,886 samples have been tested so far