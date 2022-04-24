UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,593 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 43,057,545

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,057,545 on Sunday after 2,593 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the fifth consecutive day when the number of daily new cases has surpassed the 2,000-mark, after lower tallies were reported in recent weeks.

Besides, 44 deaths due to the pandemic recorded since Saturday morning took the death toll to 522,193.

There are currently 15,873 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, an increase of 794 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases had been on the decline for the past two-and-a-half months, but started increasing in the past f

