UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2,678 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

India reports 2,678 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Friday decreased to 2,678, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,623,997 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,583.

The country also logged 10 COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,857 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.13 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.

07 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,068,557 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,594 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, until Friday morning, 2,192,133,244 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

A cumulative total of 898,115,488 samples have been tested up to Oct. 13, the health ministry said Friday. Out of these, 237,952 tests were conducted on Thursday alone.

Currently, the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.

Related Topics

India Immunity From Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

2 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.