India reports 2,678 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Friday decreased to 2,678, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,623,997 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 26,583.

The country also logged 10 COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,857 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.13 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.

07 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,068,557 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,594 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, until Friday morning, 2,192,133,244 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

A cumulative total of 898,115,488 samples have been tested up to Oct. 13, the health ministry said Friday. Out of these, 237,952 tests were conducted on Thursday alone.

Currently, the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The aim is to boost the immunity of the people in the wake of the detection of new variants.