India reports 279 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :India reported 279 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, compared to 215 tallied a day earlier.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, the active caseload currently stands at 4,855 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged five more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 530,620 since the beginning of the pandemic, showed the data.

According to the ministry, a total of 44,136,872 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.