UrduPoint.com

India Reports 279 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

India reports 279 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :India reported 279 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, compared to 215 tallied a day earlier.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, the active caseload currently stands at 4,855 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged five more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 530,620 since the beginning of the pandemic, showed the data.

According to the ministry, a total of 44,136,872 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.

Related Topics

India From Asia

Recent Stories

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

3 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.