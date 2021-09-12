India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases, 338 more deaths

NEW DELHI, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,236,921 on Sunday, as 28,591 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 338 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 442,655.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

Currently there are 384,921 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 6,595 during the period.

A total of 32,409,345 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 34,848 new recoveries.