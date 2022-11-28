India reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :India reported 291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, compared to 343 tallied a day earlier.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, the active caseload currently stands at 5,123.

The South Asian country also logged two more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 530,614 since the beginning of the pandemic, showed the data.

According to the ministry, a total of 44,136,116 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.