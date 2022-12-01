India reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) --:India's recorded its daily COVID-19 caseload at 291 Thursday.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 291 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours and the active caseload stands at 4,767.

The country also logged two related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,622 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,137,249 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.