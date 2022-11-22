UrduPoint.com

India Reports 294 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :India reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Tuesday.

The daily caseload was down from 406 cases the previous day, according to the Federal health ministry data.

The active caseload currently stands at 6,209 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged five more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 530,591 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

In addition, a total of 44,132,915 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.

