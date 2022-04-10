UrduPoint.com

India Reports 2nd Case Of Omicron XE Variant Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

India reports 2nd case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:India has reported its second case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19, this time from its western state of Gujarat, a minister in the state government said on Saturday.

The 67-year-old patient had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

His sample was sent to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium for further testing, with the report coming back confirming the presence of the new variant.

The patient reportedly has a travel history from Mumbai city, where the country's first Omicron XE case was reported a couple of days ago.

Related Topics

India Mumbai From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

16 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

18 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.