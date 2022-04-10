India reports 2nd case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:India has reported its second case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19, this time from its western state of Gujarat, a minister in the state government said on Saturday.

The 67-year-old patient had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

His sample was sent to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium for further testing, with the report coming back confirming the presence of the new variant.

The patient reportedly has a travel history from Mumbai city, where the country's first Omicron XE case was reported a couple of days ago.