India Reports 3,207 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

India reports 3,207 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,105,401 on Monday with 3,207 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Of the new cases, 1,422 were reported from Delhi. Presently there are 5,939 active cases in the national capital, and the positivity rate stands at 4.98 percent.

Besides, as many as 29 deaths were reported across the country due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,093.

There are still 20,403 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a rise of 232 during the past 24 hours.

So far 42,560,905 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 3,410 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

