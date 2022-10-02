India reports 3,375 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:India on Sunday reported 3,375 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 44,594,487.

According to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 37,444.

The South Asian country also logged 18 more COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 528,673 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the newly reported cases, the daily positivity rate now stands at 1.

28 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.35 percent for India, the health ministry's data showed.

The ministry said 44,028,370 COVID-19 patients in the country have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 4,206 new recoveries.

According to the health ministry, a total of 2,187,536,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India until Sunday morning, and 895,614,046 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Oct. 1.