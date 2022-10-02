UrduPoint.com

India Reports 3,375 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

India reports 3,375 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:India on Sunday reported 3,375 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 44,594,487.

According to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 37,444.

The South Asian country also logged 18 more COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 528,673 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the newly reported cases, the daily positivity rate now stands at 1.

28 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.35 percent for India, the health ministry's data showed.

The ministry said 44,028,370 COVID-19 patients in the country have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 4,206 new recoveries.

According to the health ministry, a total of 2,187,536,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India until Sunday morning, and 895,614,046 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Oct. 1.

Related Topics

India Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

4 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

13 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

13 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

13 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.