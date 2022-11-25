UrduPoint.com

India Reports 347 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 12:10 PM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload recorded on Friday decreased to 347 from 408 on the previous day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, the active caseload currently stands at 5,516 in the South Asian country.

The country also logged three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 530,604 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

