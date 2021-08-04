India reports 35,867 new COVID-19 cases, 1,747 more deaths

JAKARTA, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 35,867 within one day to 3,532,567, with the death toll adding by 1,747 to 100,636, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry reported that the COVID-19 death tally rose sharply in the past few weeks, with a record number of 2,069 fatalities on July 27.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, at least 34,251 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,907,920, the ministry said.

The Indonesian government is implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction scheme, known locally as PPKM, aiming to reduce the daily COVID-19 tally, while contact tracing across the country by authorities is being intensified.

To date, at least 21.96 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who had been injected with the first doses reached 48.48 million, according to the Health Ministry.