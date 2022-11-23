India reports 360 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :India reported 360 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The cases marked an increase in comparison with 294 cases recorded on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the government, the active caseload stands at 6,046.

The country also logged five related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,596 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far, 44,133,433 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.