India reports 366,161 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 22,662,575 on Monday, as 366,161 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

Besides, as many as 3,754 deaths have taken place in the country since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 246,116, added the ministry.

This is the first time after four consecutive days when the number of cases fell below 400,000 in 24 hours, and first time after two consecutive days when the number of deaths in a day fell below the 4,000-mark.

There are still 3,745,237 active cases in the country, with an increase of 8,589 active cases through Sunday. A total of 18,671,222 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

The COVID-19 figures continue to peak in the country, as the Federal government has ruled out a complete lockdown to contain the worsening situation though some states have imposed night curfews or partial lockdowns.

Delhi has been put under a third successive lockdown till May 17. Some school exams have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few weeks. In January the number of daily cases in the country had come down to below-10,000.

Over 170 million vaccination doses (170,176,603) have been administered across the country since India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive on Jan. 16.

Online registration began last Wednesday for vaccinating people aged above 18. This is the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which began on May 1.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 303 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 303,750,077 tests have been conducted till Sunday, out of which 1,474,606 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.