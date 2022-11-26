India reports 389 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :India reported 389 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, compared to 347 tallied a day earlier.

According to health ministry data released on Saturday morning, the active caseload stands currently at 5,395.

The South Asian country also logged four more COVID-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 530,608 since the beginning of the pandemic, showed the data.

The health ministry said 44,135,216 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.

A cumulative total of 905,301,860 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country, it said, including 283,081 tests conducted on Friday.